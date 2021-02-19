Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $436.83.

TWLO opened at $443.49 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

