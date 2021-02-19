Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.83.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $443.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.03 and a 200-day moving average of $310.04. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

