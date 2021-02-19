TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.