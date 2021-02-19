Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,306 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

BHVN opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

