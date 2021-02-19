Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $477.18

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $477.18 and last traded at $476.61, with a volume of 1149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.99.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.