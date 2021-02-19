U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $767.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $8,811,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

