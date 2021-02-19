Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $109,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 55,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 317,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

