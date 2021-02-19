Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to benefit from an increase in direct sales through its webstores. Its flexible global business model helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will aid in expanding its addressable market. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It upgraded the UniFi ecosystem, which includes hotspot analytics, and added new features to the AmpliFi product family. Strategic product launches at disruptive prices helped it outsmart rivals to a great extent. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher shipping costs, are concerns.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $362.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $5,028,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

