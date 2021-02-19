UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,695 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,382.50 ($18.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,343.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,229.06.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

