UBS Group Boosts Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target to $20.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GMBL opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

