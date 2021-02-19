UBS Group Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Neutral

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roche by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Roche by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

