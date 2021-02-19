UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

CLZNY opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

