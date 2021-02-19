UBS Group Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENEL. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

