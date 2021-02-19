UBS Group Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

LIN stock opened at €206.50 ($242.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €208.24. Linde plc has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82.

Linde plc (LIN.F) Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

