UBS Group Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Buy

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

