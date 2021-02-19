UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,237,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,485,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $1,200,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.