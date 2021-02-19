Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

