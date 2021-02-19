UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNCFF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

