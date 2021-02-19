Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,735.45 ($61.87).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,969 ($51.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 42.84 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,263.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,508.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

