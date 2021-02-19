United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces Earnings Results

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

