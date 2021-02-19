United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

