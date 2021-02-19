United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.19 ($46.11).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

ETR:UTDI opened at €38.47 ($45.26) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.55 and a 200-day moving average of €35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.