United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

NYSE UPS opened at $162.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.