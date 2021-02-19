United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

USM traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

