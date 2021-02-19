United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

