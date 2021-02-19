Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.00. 49,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

