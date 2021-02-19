Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,817. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

