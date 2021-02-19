Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

