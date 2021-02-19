Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Sells $672,840.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

