UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.19 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $2.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00438023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.