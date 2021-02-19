UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $31.42

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.42, but opened at $35.09. UP Fintech shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 163,208 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.93 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

