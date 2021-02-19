US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

