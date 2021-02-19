US Bancorp DE Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of KMX opened at $120.24 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

