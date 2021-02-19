US Bancorp DE Has $3.25 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

