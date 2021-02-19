US Bancorp DE Purchases 75 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,275.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,740,530. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $278.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.80. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -398.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.