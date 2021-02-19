US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $135.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

