Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vale worth $56,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC upped their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

VALE stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

