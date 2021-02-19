VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.93 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 5,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

