VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 2,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.