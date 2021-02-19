Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,269,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $184.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

