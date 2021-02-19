Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,455,000. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average is $193.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

