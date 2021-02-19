Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.99. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,043. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.19.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

