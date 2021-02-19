Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $197.05 and last traded at $200.82. 731,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 493,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Shares of Varonis Systems are going to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.