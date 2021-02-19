Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.71 for the period.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 10,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,818. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

