Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Ventas updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.66-0.71 EPS.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.05. 23,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,818. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

