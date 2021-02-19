VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in VEON by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

