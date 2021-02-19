Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $69.89. Approximately 91,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 926,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 0.77.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

