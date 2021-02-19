Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.88

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 2579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.