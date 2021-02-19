ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $38.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 844,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,479. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

