Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $21.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Victory Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 62,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,263. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

